Steelers QB Russell Wilson cheers on alma mater at NCAA Tournament

By Alan Saunders: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers QB Russell Wilson cheers on alma mater at NCAA Tournament

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Wilson was spotted at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday as the Wolfpack took on Oakland in the Round of 32. He attended the game with Steelers minority owner Thomas Tull.

Wilson was treated to a close contest, as the game between NC State and Oakland went into overtime.

