Steelers RB Najee Harris pushes back on criticism of Matt Canada

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Steelers Texans Football Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is grabbed by Houston Texans safety Grayland Arnold (25) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith) (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

PITTSBURGH — There are a lot of problems that running back Najee Harris sees with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, but he doesn’t believe that the coaching or play-calling is one of them.

Harris gave a lengthy, unprompted push-back against the narrative that Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been the primary cause of the issues with the offense.

“The coaches only can coach,” Harris said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to do what we have to do. I see everybody talking about this coaching stuff, about play calling, like bruh, do y’all know how football works? Coaches only can coach.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

