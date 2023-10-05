Steelers RB Najee Harris pushes back on criticism of Matt Canada

PITTSBURGH — There are a lot of problems that running back Najee Harris sees with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense, but he doesn’t believe that the coaching or play-calling is one of them.

Harris gave a lengthy, unprompted push-back against the narrative that Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has been the primary cause of the issues with the offense.

“The coaches only can coach,” Harris said. “At the end of the day, we’ve got to do what we have to do. I see everybody talking about this coaching stuff, about play calling, like bruh, do y’all know how football works? Coaches only can coach.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group