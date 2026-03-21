Steelers re-sign versatile veteran offensive lineman

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have re-signed offensive lineman Ryan McCollum to a one-year contract, the team announced on Friday.

McCollum, 28, had been a restricted free agent, but was not tendered a contract by the team before last Wednesday’s deadline. The terms of the deal were not released by the team. To retain his rights as a restricted free agent, the Steelers would have had to offer McCollum a contract worth $3.52 million for the 2026 season. McCollum played under a one-year, $1.04 million contract in 2025

The team’s backup center for the last two seasons, McCollum has made three starts in four years with the Steelers, two in 2024 and one last year, all in place of Zach Frazier.

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

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