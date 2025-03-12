Steelers rookie earns big-time performance bonus

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers guard Mason McCormick has received a significant bonus for his performance during the 2024 season. McCormick received a $819,102 bonus, the NFL announced on Wednesday as part of its performance-based pay program.

The program creates an annual fund this is used supplemental form of rewarding players who have a significant amount of playing time at a relatively low salary, and usually goes to players playing under their rookie contracts. The NFL pays McCormick the money via the fund, and it does not count against the Steelers salary cap obligations.

The bonus represents a significant raise for McCormick. As a rookie fourth-round draft pick in 2024, he earned a $764,896 signing bonus and $795,000 in salary. He’s set to earn $960,000 in 2025.

