This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have downgraded outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hip/ribs) to out for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Herbig was a full participant in practice on Friday, Nov. 20. He did not practice for the Steelers on Wednesday, Nov. 18 or Thursday, Nov. 19 with rib and hip injuries. It’s unclear when he suffered the injuries.

The outside linebacker warmed up with Mike McCarthy’s team before Thursday’s session and stepped in during individual drills for a less-than-half-speed couple of reps, but as he walked with a trainer afterward, the injury seemed to annoy him. Herbig was on the practice field with teammates during the window in which reporters were permitted to watch on Friday morning.

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