The Steelers have 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here are the team’s current draft slots

PITTSBURGH — The 2026 NFL Draft order has been finalized.

After being awarded four compensatory picks, the Steelers will now make 12 selections during the NFL Draft in their own backyard, which is the most of any team for the 2026 draft.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> The NFL Draft is approaching in Pittsburgh. Here’s what we know about the campus so far

While the order is subject to change, here’s the round-by-round list of the Steelers’ draft slots:

First Round – 21st pick in round (21st pick overall)

Second Round – 21st in round (53rd pick overall)

Third Round – 12th in round (76th pick overall) (From Dallas Cowboys in George Pickens trade)

Third Round - 21st in round (85th pick overall)

Third Round – 35th in round (99th pick overall) (Compensatory pick)

Fourth Round – 21st in round (121st pick overall)

Fourth Round - 35th in round (135th pick overall) (Compensatory pick)

Fifth Round – 21st in round (161st pick overall)

Sixth Round – 33rd in round (214th pick overall) (Compensatory pick)

Sixth Round – 35th in round (216th pick overall) (Compensatory pick)

Seventh Round – 8th in round (224th pick overall) (From New England Patriots in Kyle Dugger trade)

Seventh Round - 21st in round (237th pick overall)

Click here to see the draft order for the entire league.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group