Steelers sign blazing-fast free agent WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their receiver room, signing former University of Maryland standout Rakim Jarrett to their practice squad on Monday.

Mike Tomlin’s team released wideout Lance McCutcheon from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Jarrett, a former 247Sports’ four-star recruit, ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine. He played in 20 games over two seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, starting two. He caught 13 passes on 20 targets, racking up 184 yards and six first downs. He joined the Buccaneers after going undrafted in 2023.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter considered Jarrett the top receiver not to hear his name called during that draft, ahead of Arkansas’ Matt Landers, Fresno State’s Jalen Moreno-Cropper and West Virginia’s Bryce Ford-Wheaton.

