Steelers Sign Former Michigan State TE

By Chris Ward, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Matt Sokol Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol, right, catches a pass for a touchdown against Rutgers' Damon hayes (22) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) (Al Goldis/AP)

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released wide receiver Marquez Callaway, the team announced on Tuesday. They also made the releasing of cornerback Josiah Scott official, which was previously reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

In corresponding moves, the Steelers signed tight end Matt Sokol and defensive back Kyler McMichael.

Sokol is a 28-year-old Michigan State alum that spent the last two seasons with the New England Patriots and played three games.

    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

