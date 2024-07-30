Steelers Sign Former Michigan State TE

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released wide receiver Marquez Callaway, the team announced on Tuesday. They also made the releasing of cornerback Josiah Scott official, which was previously reported by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

In corresponding moves, the Steelers signed tight end Matt Sokol and defensive back Kyler McMichael.

Sokol is a 28-year-old Michigan State alum that spent the last two seasons with the New England Patriots and played three games.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group