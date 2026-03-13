Steelers sign hard-hitting, Pittsburgh-native safety

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Mike McCarthy and the Pittsburgh Steelers are adding someone else familiar with Western Pennsylvania, as Mike Garafolo reported they agreed to terms with safety Jaquan Brisker on Thursday.

Brisker, who turns 27 next month, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, starting all 52 games he played for them. He racked up four interceptions and 342 total tackles during that span.

Brisker played high school football at Gateway High School in Monroeville, then starred collegiately at Lackawanna and Penn State before being selected in the second round (No. 48 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group