Steelers sign head coach Mike Tomlin to three-year extension

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin have agreed to a contract extension.

In a news release, the team announced it signed Tomlin to a three-year contract extension, which will keep him with the team through at least 2027.

The Steelers announce a three-year contract extension for Head Coach Mike Tomlin.



It’ll keep Tomlin with the team through at least the 2027 season. — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) June 10, 2024

“Mike Tomlin’s leadership and commitment to the Steelers have been pivotal to our success during his first 17 years as head coach,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “Extending his contract for three more years reflects our confidence in his ability to guide the team back to winning playoff games and championships, while continuing our tradition of success.”

Tomlin is entering his 18th season with the Steelers and is only the third coach since the 1969 season. He’s also now the longest-tenured coach in the NFL with the same team.

“I am appreciative for this contract extension and thankful for Art Rooney II for his support during my first 17 years in Pittsburgh,” Tomlin said. “We are continuing to work diligently to get back to where we belong – sustained playoff success with the ultimate goal of winning the franchise’s seventh Lombardi Trophy. I am very excited to get the 2024 season underway and provide our fans with a memorable year.”

Financial terms of the extension were not immediately disclosed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group