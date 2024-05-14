Police looking for driver involved in West Deer hit-and-run

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Police Department is looking for a driver who was involved in a dirt bike versus vehicle accident in West Deer Monday night.

According to a release, county 911 was notified about a vehicle hitting a dirt bike in the 1800 block of Saxonburg Boulevard around 8:30 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found an adult man in critical condition. He was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

The vehicle that hit the dirt bike fled the scene.

Allegheny County Police say that the dirt bike and the vehicle were traveling south on Saxonburg when the crash occurred.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

