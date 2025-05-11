Steelers sign physical ex-Ohio State RB after tryout

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran running back Trey Sermon after a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend, according to a report by Jordan Schultz of FOX.

Sermon, 26, was a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He has bounced around through his four-year NFL career, spending one season in San Francisco, one with the Philadelphia Eagles and two with the Indianapolis Colts.

He had the best game of his career with the Colts against Steelers in 2023, rushing 17 times for 88 yards while filling in for an injured Jonathan Taylor.

