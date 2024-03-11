Local

Steelers to sign punter Cameron Johnston

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 31: Cameron Johnston #11 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing veteran punter Cameron Johnston to a contract, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston. He now fills the team’s punter void that they had after releasing Pressley Harvin III following a disappointing three seasons with the team.

In almost all categories, Johnston was either at league average or above league average. He was 28th in average hangtime, which is the worst metric he is ranked in, but his punts generally ended up just fine. In net yards per punt, he was sixth in the NFL, in raw yards per punt he was 17th in the NFL at 47.7 yards per punt, he was third in the NFL in fair catches forced, and sixth in the punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Johnston spent the first few years of his career in Philadelphia before heading to Houston. His hangtime averages are a concern, but he has consistently been great at directional punting. Australian-born Johnston will look to prove he can stick it out in Pittsburgh.

