Steelers special teams ace on cusp of first Pro Bowl nod

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and special team ace Ben Skowronek continues to have a remarkable 2025 season. His stellar play has been noticed, as he finished as the leading Pro Bowl Games vote-getter for Special Teams player. The AFC and NFC player rosters for the 2026 Pro Bowl Games will be announced on Tuesday, Dec. 23, at 10:00 a.m.

If selected, it would be Skowronek’s first-ever Pro Bowl nomination in his five-year career. Fan voting makes up one-third of the Pro Bowl selection process, with players and coaches accounting for the remaining two-thirds. Skowronek was the only Steelers player to lead his position group in voting.

“It’s cool, I guess,” Skowronek said about leading Pro Bowl voting for special teams player among the fans. “It’s something that I had my goal to be All-Pro, a Pro Bowl guy, so it’s cool. I just want to keep on winning. That’s cooler to me.”

Skowronek, who’s dealing with a hand injury, has worn a cast the last two games. As soon as it happened, he said I’m not missing any games.

