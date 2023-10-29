Steelers star Minkah Fitzpatrick suffers injury

PITTSBURGH — Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick suffered a hamstring injury against the Jaguars on a sack. The play occurred when Fitzpatrick was backpedaling and suddenly came up lame with the injury. He grabbed the back of his right leg in that hamstring area, walking off gingerly. Following a short evaluation in the blue medical tent, Fitzpatrick went down the tunnel and to the locker room. Typically, that is not a good sign for players to return.

Minkah Fitzpatrick will not return ot the game with the injury. With him out for the game, it will be safeties Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal patrolling the back end. The backup safeties include Elijah Riley and Miles Killebrew, who can help the team out in relief.

Pittsburgh has had a series of injuries, specifically hamstring injuries, this season already. Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiemuth have had severe hamstring injuries that have caused them to miss multiple games. While Johnson is back, Freiermuth ended up on injured reserve after aggravating that injury and will be out at least through their game against the Green Bay Packers. He is eligible to return against the Cleveland Browns.

Read more on Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group