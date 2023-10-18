Steelers still haven’t made decision on starting left tackle

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers still have not decided who will start at left tackle for the team on Sunday against the Rams. Broderick Jones spoke with the media on Wednesday morning and declared that the team has not informed anyone who will start against the Rams yet.

“We still don’t know yet at this point,” Jones said.

Dan Moore Jr. echoed a similar sentiment on Monday. Mike Tomlin said yesterday that it is a ‘big if’ for Moore to start, even if he is healthy, but he looked good on Monday. The team will seemingly look at practice throughout the week and make a decision based on that, despite Jones coming off a stellar performance against the Rangers.

