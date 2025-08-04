Steelers Style: Team announces date for annual fashion show benefiting charities

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers announced the date for the popular Steelers Style event. It’ll happen on Oct. 10, 2025, at Stage AE. The annual fusion of football, fashion, and philanthropy has a Wizard of Oz theme this year and will benefit Steelers Charities, like the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Program, Cancer Bridges and the Chuck Noll Foundation.

This year’s theme, “There’s no place like home,” draws inspiration from The Wizard of Oz and features performances by the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre.

“Steelers Style has been a celebration of what we can do in Pittsburgh when we come together to champion important causes,” said Co-chairs Greta and Art Rooney, II. “Steelers Style is more than a celebration of fashion and creativity; it’s a powerful moment for the Steelers and their fans to come together, share purpose, and support causes that bring hope to so many,” said Co-chairs Kiya and Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers Style event is the team’s largest annual philanthropic event, generating millions of dollars for local charities since its inception. It brings together players, their families, team personnel, models, and fashion designers to showcase the latest fashion trends provided by local and international brands, including Kiya Tomlin and the Steelers Pro Shop. Guests at the event will enjoy refreshments, bid on unique silent auction items, and have the opportunity to interact with Steelers players.

Like in years past, two Steelers honorary co-captains will be announced closer to the event.

