Steelers’ T.J. Watt wins DPOY vote in anonymous player poll

By Nick Farabaugh: SteelersNOW.com

Steelers' T.J. Watt wins DPOY vote in anonymous player poll

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt won the Defensive Player of the Year vote in a poll among 35 anonymous players conducted by Greg Auman of Fox Sports. Watt received six votes, ahead of Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland with 5.5. Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons received 3.5 votes and three votes, respectively.

Others receiving votes included Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby, Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa, Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr., Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, Falcons safety Jessie Bates, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith, Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen, and Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.

