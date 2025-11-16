Steelers trying for another bounce-back game, this time against division rival Bengals

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face division foe the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers will be looking to bounce back after an embarrassing 25-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium last Sunday night.

BETTING LINES

Latest NFL lines: Steelers -5.5, Steelers +160, over/under 48.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS WEEK 11 INJURY REPORT

The Steelers have ruled outside linebacker Alex Highsmith out of the team’s Week 11 game against the Bengals on Sunday.

The Steelers have also ruled out cornerback Darius Slay and linebacker Cole Holcomb.

THE LAST TIME

The Steelers lost to the Bengals in shootout, 33-31, at Paycor Stadium on Thursday Night Football on Oct. 16.

Aaron Rodgers finished 23 of 34 for 249 yards and four touchdowns, but the two turnovers loomed large in the back-and-forth game. Pat Freiermuth continued his dominance of the Bengals, making five catches for 111 yards and the two scores.

