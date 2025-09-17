Local

Steelers watch party to bring Irish flair Downtown

By WPXI.com News Staff
A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sits on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL exhibition football game against the Houston Texans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024, in Pittsburgh. The Texans won 20-12. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is ready for some football in Ireland!

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is hosting an event on Sept. 28 on Sixth Street while the Steelers play in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Ireland.

The event, known as the Black & Gold Dublin Watch Party, will feature a live broadcast of the game on a giant outdoor screen as the Pittsburgh Steelers face off against the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin.

The watch party will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the game kick-off scheduled for 9:30 a.m. The event will transform Sixth Street into a lively celebration with an Irish flair. Attendees can enjoy live music and entertainment from The Low Kings, who will perform before and after the game.

Interactive games hosted by YaJagoff Media will include a Paper Football Tournament and other challenges, with prizes such as gift cards to local merchants and VIP seating. Sixth Street merchants will offer game-day specials, including Irish breakfast options and themed food and drinks.

Road closures will affect Sixth Street from Fort Duquesne Boulevard to Penn Avenue, starting at 4 a.m. on the day of the event.

