Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent, date announced for Ireland game

We now know who the Pittsburgh Steelers will play against for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Dublin, Ireland.

The Steelers will face the Minnesota Vikings during Week 4 on Sept. 28 at 9:30 a.m.

This will be a rematch of the Steelers’ last overseas game, where the teams faced off at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Sept. 29, 2013. The Steelers lost to the Vikings 34-27.

It was announced in February that the Steelers will be the designated team to play in Dublin. The game will happen at Croke Park, the largest sporting arena in Ireland.

The Steelers have a long history with Ireland. The team played an exhibition game there in 1997 at Croke Park against the Chicago Bears. Also, the late Steelers president Dan Rooney served as ambassador to Ireland under the Obama Administration. The Rooneys are of Irish descent. The Steelers also have a dedicated Steelers in Ireland webpage.

The game is part of the NFL’s plan to expand international games. It’s part of a rule stating a team has to give up a home game once every eight years.

