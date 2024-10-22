Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms for Monday Night Football against Giants

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear their Color Rush jerseys when they host the New York Giants for Monday Night Football.

The Steelers have a 7-3 record when wearing the Color Rush uniforms.

The team last wore the uniforms when hosting the Patriots for Thursday Night Football in 2023.

Fans can shop the Color Rush collection by clicking here.

Color Rush is back for MNF ‼️



Shop the Color Rush Collection ➡️ https://t.co/mphokZAp36 pic.twitter.com/tlDXEhDptf — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 22, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group