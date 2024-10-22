Sports

Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms for Monday Night Football against Giants

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

George Pickens Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens (14) plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will wear their Color Rush jerseys when they host the New York Giants for Monday Night Football.

The Steelers have a 7-3 record when wearing the Color Rush uniforms.

The team last wore the uniforms when hosting the Patriots for Thursday Night Football in 2023.

