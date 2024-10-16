Steelers will wear throwback, block-number style uniforms against Jets for Sunday Night Football

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers will wear throwback jerseys against the New York Jets during Sunday Night Football.

The uniforms are a nod to the teams of the 1970s and feature block numbers. The team logo is not displayed on the chest.

Don’t miss the Steelers as they face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sunday. The game starts at 8:20 p.m. on Channel 11.

In 2023, the Steelers wore these uniforms at home against the Packers. They won that game 23-19.

Fans can also get in on the throwback fun. The Steelers opened an online shop with throwback gear.

All in the details 🔥 pic.twitter.com/URdLFusXGh — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 15, 2024

