Steelers work with Pennsylvania distilleries to create 4 limited edition spirits

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers are working with Pennsylvania distillers to develop four limited-edition themed spirits.

Boyd & Blair, Hidden Stills Spirits and Noire Distillery are the three distilleries participating in the inaugural launch of “Steeler Stillhouse.” Boyd & Blair and Noire Distillery are based in the Pittsburgh area.

“We’re excited to collaborate with a group of renowned Pennsylvania-based distilleries to bring Steelers-branded spirits to our fans,” said Ryan Huzjak, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “With so many significant moments in franchise history, we look forward to offering fans the opportunity to celebrate those milestones with new commemorative, limited edition bottles each season.”

Each year, the bottles will commemorate key moments significant to the team, starting with the 50th anniversary of the 1974 Super Bowl.

The portfolio spirits being created include Steel Curtain Vodka, Steel Curtain Rum, Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Noire 74 Gin.

The first time fans can get these bottles of spirits at the Steelers Draft Party at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. They’ll go on sale online on Sunday.

Fans will also have the opportunity to try the spirits in cocktails sold at Acrisure Stadium or pop-up events throughout Pittsburgh.

