PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The NFL has fined Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf for his pair of personal fouls and subsequent ejection in Week 11 against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report by Tom Pelissero.

Metcalf was flagged twice for personal fouls in the game against the Eagles, one for unnecessary roughness when he continued to block Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean long after a running play had ended.

The NFL reviewed Metcalf’s actions earlier this week and determined they did not meet the threshold for a suspension, but he did receive supplemental discipline in the form of a fine.

Metcalf was fined a total of $26,867 for the two fouls by the NFL. That doesn’t include a potential fine from the league for skipping his mandated media availability — which Metcalf admitted to — and any potential team discipline. Team fines and NFL off-field fines are generally not publicly announced.

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