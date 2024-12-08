Steelers WR George Pickens receives hefty fines from Bengals game

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was fined a total of $20,462 for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in last Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. One fine was for taunting, while the other was for making a violent gesture. He wasn’t fined for punting the ball in the stands after scoring his touchdown.

Pickens was first flagged in the first half when he dropped the ball on linebacker Germaine Pratt after a catch and run and then again in the third quarter after firing an imaginary gun. Pickens claims he was making a first-down gesture.

Pickens is no stranger to unsportsmanlike penalties, but he knows he must be better moving forward.

“You can’t hurt the team,” Pickens said. “I never intend to hurt the team.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin put Pickens on notice after the game, saying he needs to grow up.

