Steelers Youth Football Camp held at Saint Vincent College

About 200 kids took part in the Steelers Youth Football Camp this week at Saint Vincent College.

The annual event was the second in a series of four non-contact camps offered by the Steelers this summer. The camps are open to boys and girls ages 6 to 14.

Campers took part in individual workouts, group drills and flag football games.

“We made sure to have plenty of water and Gatorade for the kids,” said Joe Lofton, the Steelers’ football and fan development manager. “I’d rather it’d be hot like this than rainy so the kids can go outside and play. This is a great opportunity for them to really learn the game of football and, hopefully, these kids are all future Steelers fans.”

Thirteen states were represented on the roster of attendees at the Saint Vincent camp.

Six former Steelers players — Charlie Batch, Derek Moye, Craig Wolfley, Terence Garvin, David Arnold and Tyson Alualu — served as coaches. The camp also was staffed by coaches from several WPIAL high schools and local colleges, including Saint Vincent, Duquesne and Washington and Jefferson.

“The biggest thing we try to teach is not just learning about the X’s and O’s of football,” Lofton said. “We really focus on character development. Our coaches always talk to the kids about being grateful, working hard and having respect. You hear kids talking about it on their ways to the cars with their parents at the end of the day.”

Each camper received a camp t-shirt, lunch and two tickets to a Steelers preseason game.

