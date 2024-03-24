Steep mountain; Penguins Game 70 vs. Avalanche

DENVER — This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

On paper, this is another mismatch for the Pittsburgh Penguins, who go up against the (mile) high-flying Colorado Avalanche Sunday in Denver.

Perhaps the matchup of hometown buds and superstars Sidney Crosby of the Penguins and Nathan MacKinnon of the Avalanche can serve as a point of interest.

The Penguins (30-30-9) aren’t mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but in reality they are simply getting through the final few weeks of the season.

Colorado (45-20-5) has some big-time goals within reach, including the Presidents’ Trophy.

Penguins Preview

There have been so many missed and blown opportunities for the Penguins.

They have lost two straight to fall to .500 – 69 points in 69 games. That includes Friday’s 4-2 loss at Dallas, a club roughly on par with the Avalanche.

