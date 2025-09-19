Sto-Rox School District addresses disappearance of 5-year-old boy at school board meeting

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — During their school board meeting on Thursday, the Sto-Rox School District addressed the moments when a kindergartener went missing during recess.

A 5-year-old boy with autism wandered away from the playground at the Sto-Rox Primary Center two weeks ago, prompting a massive search effort.

Law enforcement found him hours later in the woods behind the school.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 5-year-old boy with autism who wandered away from Sto-Rox Primary Center playground found safe

School officials said they plan to place a fence around the playground with a keypad to help keep students secure in the future.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Families of Sto-Rox School District students asking questions after boy wandered off playground

“This was something unforeseen. We followed our normal polices and procedures and this happened,” said Superintendent Sonya Coleman. “What I can say is we make every single effort every single day to ensure every single student is safe in our building.”

An internal investigation by the district said the teacher and staff followed protocol during the incident.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group