Stolen gun found during Downtown Pittsburgh arrest

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police found a stolen gun during an arrest Downtown on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh public safety officials say the incident began around 6 p.m. when officers on patrol responded to Penn Avenue between 5th and 6th street for a parking complaint.

Once on scene, officers spoke with a man who said another man threatened him with a gun. He identified the suspect as a young man walking toward 6th Street. A witness also verified the incident and identified the suspect.

The officer followed the suspect onto Fort Duquesne Boulevard and got his attention, but instead of following commands to put his hands on his hands, the suspect ran.

Soon after he started running from police, the man laid on the ground and he was taken into custody without incident.

Two guns were found in the man’s backpack — one of which was reported stolen out of Lower Burrell.

The man, identified as Tymozh Toles, 18, of Pittsburgh, was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including recklessly endangering another person and receiving stolen property.

