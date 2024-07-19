Local

Stowe Township police searching for missing woman

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Katelynn Conrad

Stowe Township police are searching for a missing woman.

Katelynn Conrad was last seen in the Stowe area. She could be near Butler, according to police.

Conrad is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has blonde hair, but police say that may have changed since she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Conrad’s whereabouts is asked to call Stowe Township police.

