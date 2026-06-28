Stray shower possible Sunday; heat wave starts on Monday

PITTSBURGH — It will be a warm and muggy Sunday before our first major heatwave of the summer arrives this week.

Most of the day will be dry, but a shower or storm can’t be ruled out. The area most likely to see a thunderstorm is south of Pittsburgh.

High temperatures will push into the upper 80s on Monday and well into the 90s between Tuesday and Friday.

The combination of heat and increasing humidity will push the heat index above 100 degrees, and heat advisories may be issued.

Those who work outdoors or kids attending outdoor camps will need to plan ahead for the stretch of hot weather.

Live weather updates on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app when you are on the go for updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group