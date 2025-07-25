Stretch of Fifth Avenue in Oakland closing through weekend for construction

PITTSBURGH — A portion of Fifth Avenue in Oakland will be closed over the weekend for construction.

University of Pittsburgh police say Fifth Avenue will be closed between Chesterfield Road and Craft Avenue from 8 p.m. Friday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

A flagger will allow local traffic and drivers heading to Kaufman Garage to pass through the area.

All traffic, including shuttles and Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses, will follow posted detours, police say. Bus stops within the zone will be closed, and police recommend avoiding the area.

The southern sidewalk between Halket Street and Craft Avenue will be closed, but the northern sidewalk will remain open to pedestrians.

Pitt police gave these detours:

Traveling West via Fifth Avenue (to 376 West Ramp/Uptown): Turn left onto McKee Place (South of Fifth Avenue) and continue to Bates Street. Turn right onto Bates Street, and then right onto Zulema Street. At the light, continue straight to merge onto the Boulevard of the Allies. Craft Avenue will also be accessible via this route if needed.

