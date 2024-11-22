Strip District-based Wigle Whiskey partners with Duquesne University Athletics

PITTSBURGH — In 1969, the last year Duquesne won a March Madness basketball game, prior to this year, the thought of the team partnering with a whiskey brand was unthinkable. But following the team’s first round upset victory and a several years long relaxation of NCAA alcohol restrictions, the school has some wiggle room.

Strip District-headquartered distiller Wigle Whiskey today announced an exclusive partnership with Duquesne University’s Athletics Department to be the preferred liquor partner of the Duquesne Dukes. As part of the multi-year partnership, Wigle Whiskey will be a featured partner during men’s and women’s basketball games, as well as “prominent branding and product placement” throughout the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse arena.

“This partnership allows us to showcase our products to a wider audience and contribute to the vibrant atmosphere at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse,” Wigle COO Alex Moser said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to partner with Duquesne University to bring our premium spirits to fans and alumni.”

