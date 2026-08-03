Summertime can be peak season for scammers. Here’s how you can protect yourself

PITTSBURGH — Spam not only interrupts your day with phone calls, but there’s also an increase in spam texting, known as “smishing.”

And this may be peak season for these scammers.

Experts are warning consumers about a surge in unsolicited text message scams offering home services such as tree trimming, window washing and garage door repair. These messages are designed to steal personal and financial information from residents.

Paula Fleming, a representative for the Better Business Bureau (BBB), said that even those within the organization are experiencing the influx of messages.

“You are not alone. I too am getting inundated, as well as my husband,” Fleming said. She warned that the majority of these unsolicited communications are fraudulent, stating, “Most of them are scams.”

Consumers can adjust phone settings to filter messages from unknown numbers, though experts warn this may block legitimate communications from contacts not already saved.

Fleming recommended blocking the numbers entirely while noting it is often only a temporary fix.

“I would advise people just to block them, and I wish I could say that it would stop them from coming, but what happens is they just still continue from different phone numbers,” Fleming said.

Security experts caution residents never to click links provided in unsolicited responses. The messages are primarily designed to harvest sensitive data from unsuspecting users.

“All of these scams surround the same thing. They’re trying to gain your financial or personal information,” Fleming said.

To verify a service provider, the BBB recommends searching for the business online to ensure they are local and legitimate. Residents should read customer reviews on the BBB website and speak with neighbors about their experiences with specific companies.

The Better Business Bureau suggests that consumers obtain at least three different estimates before agreeing to any service. Fleming noted that legitimate companies will not pressure customers with immediate sales.

“Most businesses will honor the sale that’s happening now one week, two weeks further out and respect the fact that you’re going to do your due diligence,” Fleming said.

Consumer experts also suggest using specific payment methods for additional security. Paying with a credit card allows consumers to dispute a charge more easily if they are unhappy with the service or suspect they have been scammed.

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