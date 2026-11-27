DUQUESNE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours braving rain and wind Friday as they battled a multi-alarm fire at a Duquesne apartment building.

The call to the house-turned-triplex on the 1000 block of Kennedy Avenue came just before 11 a.m. after flames were spotted on the first floor.

Chief Frank Cobb said they originally believed people were trapped inside. They found an empty building, but also discovered a number of voids for flames to hide in, creating an environment that was too dangerous to work in.

“The conditions were deteriorating really quick,” Cobb said. “Flashed on us multiple times.”

That was the first time Cobb made the call to evacuate the building. The second happened hours later after firefighters entered to try to knock the final few hot spots out.

By that time, an estimated 20 swimming pools’ worth of water had been poured on the structure – based on typical engine and hose flow rates – and crews feared the floors were about to collapse.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A neighbor told Channel 11 the ground floor unit was empty and was undergoing renovations this week.

One firefighter had to be evaluated after a medical episode while he was fighting the fire, Cobb confirmed, but the firefighter appeared to be okay.

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