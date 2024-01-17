Local

Stuck duck: Fire department saves duck from iced over pond in Finleyville

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Stuck duck: Fire department saves duck from iced over pond in Finleyville Stuck duck: Fire department saves duck from iced over pond in Finleyville (Carriage Hill Pet Resort)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. — A local fire department stepped up after a duck got stuck on an iced over pond in Finleyville.

According to Carriage Hill Pet Resort on Facebook, one of their pet ducks got stuck on the ice at their pond. She was stuck there for hours, couldn’t move and was too far from the shore for a safe rescue.

The pet resort reached out to local fire departments for help. One in Jefferson Hills had an inflatable raft and arrived to help the duck.

It took three different rope systems and a lot of hands to get the raft out to the duck, but she was eventually rescued, the pet resort said.

The pet resort also said the duck seemed grateful to be rescued.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh school, business closings and delays
  • Princess of Wales in hospital after abdominal surgery
  • 3 people arrested after drug bust in Lawrence County
  • VIDEO: Explainer: What goes into the decision to call a 2-hour delay or flexible instruction day?
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read