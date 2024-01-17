Stuck duck: Fire department saves duck from iced over pond in Finleyville

FINLEYVILLE, Pa. — A local fire department stepped up after a duck got stuck on an iced over pond in Finleyville.

According to Carriage Hill Pet Resort on Facebook, one of their pet ducks got stuck on the ice at their pond. She was stuck there for hours, couldn’t move and was too far from the shore for a safe rescue.

The pet resort reached out to local fire departments for help. One in Jefferson Hills had an inflatable raft and arrived to help the duck.

It took three different rope systems and a lot of hands to get the raft out to the duck, but she was eventually rescued, the pet resort said.

The pet resort also said the duck seemed grateful to be rescued.

