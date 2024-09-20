Student brought BB gun to Albert Gallatin South Middle School, district says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A student brought a BB gun to Albert Gallatin South Middle School this week.

Albert Gallatin Area School District leaders said that Thursday, a parent called to say a student may have been in possession of a gun in school earlier this week.

After an investigation, leaders found the student brought the BB gun to school with them on Tuesday.

“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff is the number one priority of the Albert Gallatin Area School District. That being said, we encourage parents/guardians to speak to your child(ren) about the importance of not bringing any contraband into the school, nor on school grounds. It is equally important for your child to talk to a trusted adult if they become aware of any situation in which the safety of the school or school community may be compromised,” a letter to parents reads.

The school district’s police chief is handling the investigation.

