Students fill Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall to learn more about American Black history

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of high school students gathered in Pittsburgh on Tuesday to celebrate Black History Month.

The eighth annual Black History Month Student Summit was held at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in Oakland from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year, the summit celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of black history month.

“A lot of times our students are not being taught about their own personal history, so it’s important to give them that aspect of life, so they can have built self-esteem, so they can do other things they see people before them have accomplished,” organizer B. Marshall said.

Marshall first held the event in 2018 to help students learn more about American Black history outside of what they are taught in the classroom.

The event brought in over 600 students in grades 9-12 from 17 schools in Western Pennsylvania.

The summit also included a black history essay award program. Winners received gift cards.

