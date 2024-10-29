Local

Students pepper-sprayed in altercation at Perry High School after dismissal

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Perry High School pepper spray Police outside Perry High School while attending to students pepper sprayed during an altercation after dismissal.

Several Perry High School students were pepper sprayed after dismissal on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh says a student deployed pepper spray into a group of five boys shortly after dismissal, which led to a physical altercation.

City and school police intervened in the fight, but the group “disregarded police directives,” causing an officer to fall. City police then pepper sprayed the group to disperse them.

Pugh says the school nurse cared for all the students affected by the pepper spray. A school police officer was taken to a hospital because of ongoing impacts from the spray.

The parents of the involved students have been notified of the incident.

