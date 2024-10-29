Students pepper-sprayed in altercation at Perry High School after dismissal

Several Perry High School students were pepper sprayed after dismissal on Monday.

Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh says a student deployed pepper spray into a group of five boys shortly after dismissal, which led to a physical altercation.

City and school police intervened in the fight, but the group “disregarded police directives,” causing an officer to fall. City police then pepper sprayed the group to disperse them.

Pugh says the school nurse cared for all the students affected by the pepper spray. A school police officer was taken to a hospital because of ongoing impacts from the spray.

The parents of the involved students have been notified of the incident.

