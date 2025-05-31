Students at Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5 found with heroin stamp bags

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools is asking parents to check their children’s belongings after they learned about several students being in possession of stamp bags of heroin.

The bags are stamped with the words “Take Off” and were found in the possession of several Pittsburgh Dilworth PreK-5 students.

PPS said Pittsburgh Police are trying to find out where the heroin came from and how students ended up with it.

Pittsburgh Dilworth families are asked to check their children’s belongings and to contact 911 if they find the illegal substance in their items.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group