Students sent home after gas leak detected at Robinson Township Catholic school

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students at a local Catholic school were sent home early due to a gas leak on Wednesday.

Channel 11 crews saw People’s Gas employees and Moon Run firefighters at Archangel Gabriel Catholic School in Robinson Township.

Students and staff were seen evacuating from the school building into the next-door church. Some students boarded buses, while others were picked up by their parents.

“We got notified there was a gas leak and they were evacuating them to the church,” said Brianna Williams, the mother of a first-grader. “Then we got a message that, out of an abundance of caution, they are going to release students and to come pick them up, so here we are.”

Channel 11 has reached out to the Diocese of Pittsburgh for more information on the leak.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group