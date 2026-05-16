Students welcome fathers into classrooms as part of annual Pittsburgh Public Schools event

PITTSBURGH — Students across Pittsburgh Public Schools welcomed fathers and father figures into classrooms Friday as the district hosted its annual “Take a Father to School Day” event at schools throughout the city.

This year’s theme, “N.F.L. Needs for Learning: Fathers Scoring Big for Student Success,” highlighted the role fathers, mentors and other positive male role models play in supporting student achievement, confidence and success.

At Pittsburgh Phillips K-5 on the South Side, families lined up outside the school Friday morning for a day of activities designed to bring students and families together. Schools across the district hosted classroom visits, student engagement activities, and community-building events throughout the day.

For Shawn Johnson, the event was about spending time with his son and showing support.

“I didn’t grow up with one, so that’s why it’s really important for me to make it here to show him that I care,” Johnson said.

District leaders said the event has become a long-standing tradition focused on strengthening family involvement in education. This year marks the 28th year the district has hosted the program.

Gene Citrone, another father attending the event, said fathers play an important role in motivating children and helping them succeed.

“How can I, as a dad, who isn’t always around him, be able to fill him up, fortify him with education, motivation, and get him that traction to move forward,” Citrone said.

According to the district, about 6,000 fathers or guardians participated in last year’s event, setting a record turnout. Officials said participation continues to grow each year.

Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters visited several schools throughout the day, including Pittsburgh Phillips, Pittsburgh Faison, Pittsburgh Linden and Pittsburgh Perry High School.

At Pittsburgh Perry, organizers planned a Student vs. Dad All-Star Basketball Game in the school gymnasium featuring honorary coach Dwayne Barker.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh Langley K-8 scheduled an evening dance aimed at bringing families and the school community together.

Walters said the district hopes the event encourages positive male involvement in children’s lives beyond a single day.

“We’ve talked a lot about the presence of males in the lives of children and education, and this is just one day to invite them into the space and to actually hope that they come back and remain a positive presence in the lives of our children,” Walters said.

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