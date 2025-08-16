Study suggests hotel, convention center would benefit Westmoreland County

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four years ago, when the Ramada Hotel and Conference Center in Greensburg closed, Dan DeBone with the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce set out on a mission.

“We initiated the committee to see what the possibilities could be if we were to bring a conference and hotel center here,” DeBone said.

They raised $25,000 from donations and got a $5,000 grant from Hempfield Township to launch a feasibility and economic study.

Those studies, he said, were ‘extremely positive’ for building a 200-room hotel and convention center — right at the Westmoreland Mall.

“We think and believe that we have the right mix and the right amenities to basically support a hotel and conference center that can generate, according to this study, over $720 million within the first 10 years,” DeBone said.

He also said it could create more than 380 jobs from building it to actually operating the facility.

While the exact location hasn’t been released, the study suggests the best location would be between Live! Casino and the new Dick’s House of Sport location in the old Sears.

While no official designs have been made, some renderings show what that could look like.

“How that would look, how that would be built, how the design would be built, that is all up for discussion,” DeBone said.

Hempfield Township, where the mall is located, is on board.

In a statement, Township Supervisor Chairman Doug Weimer said in part, “A project like this will act as a gateway to the Laurel Highlands and establish tourism as an economic anchor in Westmoreland County. Local residents, small business owners and governments will benefit with the rising tides of economic growth that will lift all ships by bringing in outside revenue from visitors and less reliance on local property tax revenues.”

Even with the study bringing back a positive result, there’s another big question before any work starts.

“Now the $86 million question is how do you pay for it?” DeBone said. “It’s all about bringing all of those parties together to talk about what could be, and how do we move this thing further.”

There’s no timeframe on when this potential hotel and convention center could be built.

