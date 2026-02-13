Subway in Pittsburgh ordered to close over inadequate refrigeration, food at improper temperatures

PITTSBURGH — A Subway restaurant in Pittsburgh has been ordered closed by the Allegheny County Health Department.

According to a report, inspectors visited the Subway at 950 Ridge Ave., Allegheny West, on Thursday.

There, they reportedly found 10 violations, including two considered high-risk.

Inspectors say they found tuna salad measuring 53 degrees inside a walk-in cooler, more than four hours after preparation. The walk-in cooler was also not functioning while inspectors were there.

Multiple other foods were reportedly measured above 41 degrees inside the walk-in cooler and in the sandwich prep cold rail.

Violations also include a lack of a certified food protection manager, a build-up of “black mold-like substance” on the caulking and underneath the hand sink’s faucet and a lack of an internal thermometer inside the walk-in cooler.

Click here to read the full inspection report.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group