‘Such a good mom’: Loved ones remembering woman killed in Fayette County hostage situation

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A loving mother was killed in a deadly hostage situation that locked down a Fayette County neighborhood on Wednesday.

Investigators say Megan Kulenovic, 27, was taken hostage by Charles Nara.

Her 4-year-old daughter came out of an apartment at Woodview Terrace in North Union Township and handed an adult a note that said Nara had a hostage, guns and 50 gallons of gasoline.

“She’s so innocent. She just said, ‘My mommy’s sleeping on his bed, but she won’t wake up,’ So innocent. My heart aches for her,” Isabella Adamsky, Kulenovic’s best friend, told Channel 11.

