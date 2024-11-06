Active police incident reported at Woodview Terrace in Fayette County; public asked to avoid area

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The public is being asked to avoid an apartment building in North Union Township due to an active police incident.

Pennsylvania State Police said there is an “extremely active scene” in the area of Woodview Terrace.

Troopers were called to the scene at 8:07 a.m.

Channel 11 has a crew on the way to this breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

