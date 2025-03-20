Sullivan’s U.S. Steel Tower location “closed indefinitely”

PITTSBURGH — Less than four years after opening in the U.S. Steel Tower, Sullivan’s Steakhouse has “closed indefinitely.”

Initially, signage posted to the restaurant’s door states that it “will be closed for emergency maintenance” and that patrons should consider nearby sister restaurant Eddie Merlot’s. When reached for comment, management for Eddie Merlot’s confirmed that Sullivan’s was “closed indefinitely,” noting that they were unable to give a reason for the closing or comment further.

Both restaurants are owned and operated by Denver-based Dividend Restaurant Group, which did not respond to a request for comment. Sullivan’s website no longer lists the location alongside its 14 other restaurants across the country, and the webpage for the Pittsburgh location no longer exists.

