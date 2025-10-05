Summer-like heat to continue Monday before chance of rain arrives Tuesday

It’s another warm but comfortable fall evening. Clear and cool overnight temperatures will fall to the low to mid-50s. On Monday, the summer-like heat continues for one more day, and highs will reach the low to mid-80s.

The next chance for rain will arrive Tuesday afternoon and will continue through the evening. Lingering showers are possible into early Wednesday morning. Rainfall could be moderate to heavy at times on Tuesday, which could reduce visibility and create ponding on roads. Make sure to allow some extra time for travel. A few isolated storms are also possible in the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday.

Cooler air will follow with highs only making it to the 60s starting Wednesday for the remainder of the work week. Overnight lows will get cooler with temperatures dropping into the low 40s and upper 30s for Thursday and Friday morning.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest alerts and updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group