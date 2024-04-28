Local

Summer-like temperatures for next couple days

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Bust out the summer gear as we head back into the low to mid-80s on Sunday afternoon! Expect plenty of sunshine along with a noticeably southwest breeze. Isolated thunderstorms could develop along and north of I-80 along a cold front — otherwise, everyone should stay dry.

Mild conditions prevail tonight, with overnight lows in the 60s. Monday will likely be our warmest day of this entire stretch (and of the year so far), with highs in the mid-80s — falling only a few degrees shy of a record. A weak cold front will push through Tuesday, bringing occasional showers and maybe an isolated storm.

Temperatures bounce right back into the 80s by Thursday, with plenty of sunshine for the middle part of the week.

